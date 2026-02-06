2026 Winter Olympics: Follow live updates from Milan

Open Extended Reactions

The 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics have begun, following a stunning opening ceremony that welcomed fans to the Games.

Ilia Malinin, the two-time world champion, will make his Olympic debut in figure skating's second day of the team event. The U.S. is currently in the points lead after the first day. The U.S. women's ice hockey team, which beat Czechia 5-1 on Thursday, will take on Finland in the morning.

KEY EVENTS (all times ET)

10:40 a.m.: Women's ice hockey (USA vs. Finland)

1:30 p.m.: Men's snowboard (big air final)

1:45 p.m.: Men's figure skating team event (men's singles short program, ice dance free dance)

Here are the top moments from Saturday's events.