Czechia loses Bruins' Pavel Zacha for Olympics due to injury

Open Extended Reactions

MILAN -- Czechia has to do without Pavel Zacha at the Milan Cortina Games as the Boston Bruins center will not recover in time from injury for the Olympic hockey tournament in a blow for the Czechs.

The Czech team said Saturday that Zacha will be replaced by Filip Chlapík from Sparta Prague in the Czech league.

The Czechs announced the change after it was approved by the International Olympic Committee. They received the bad news from Boston manager general Don Sweeney on Friday evening.

Zacha left the Bruins' 6-3 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Jan. 30. He has 15 goals and 22 assists in 54 games for the Bruins this season.

The Czechs open the Olympic tournament against Canada on Feb. 12.