Winter Olympics: Team GB curlers book semifinal spot, Kirsty Muir eyes first medal

Bruce Mouat and Jennifer Dodds have got Team GB's Winter Olympic campaign off to an impressive start. Andrew Milligan/PA Images via Getty Images

Britain's Bruce Mouat and Jennifer Dodds secured a place in the curling mixed doubles semi-finals with victory over the United States on Saturday afternoon.

Mouat and Dodds sealed a seventh win in as many matches with a 6-4 verdict over Cory Thiesse and Korey Dropkin, adding to a morning success against the Canadian team.

Dodds said: "We're really happy that we've qualified. They were two big games today, we knew we had to step up our game from yesterday into today and we did that.

"We knew we had to play our A-game against these two on a very tight turnaround, so I'm really proud of us for doing that.

"We're just going to try to keep the momentum and the shot play at that standard for the two games tomorrow and try to secure that top spot."