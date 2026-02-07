2026 Winter Olympics: Follow live updates from Milan

Open Extended Reactions

The 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics continue Sunday with the return of a legend.

Just days after a devastating knee injury which saw her completely tear her left ACL, Lindsey Vonn is defying the odds by competing in the women's downhill skiing final. In figure skating, Team USA will try to hold on to a tenuous lead in the mixed team final.

Key events (all times ET)

5:30 a.m. -- Women's downhill skiing (final)

7:00 a.m. -- Snowboarding (men's and women's giant slalom final)

1:30 p.m. -- Figure skating (mixed team final)

MORE: Medal tracker | Full schedule of events | Olympics 101

Here are the top moments from Sunday's events.