Lindsey Vonn, skiing on torn ACL, crashes in Olympic downhill

Lindsey Vonn, racing on a badly injured left knee, crashed early in the Olympic downhill on Sunday and was taken off the course by a helicopter after the 41-year-old American received medical attention on the snow.

Vonn lost control over the opening traverse after cutting the line too tight and was spun around in the air. She was heard screaming out after the crash as she was surrounded by medical personnel before she was strapped to a gurney and flown away by a helicopter, possibly ending the skier's storied career.

The race was put on hold as she received treatment. Vonn's teammate, Breezy Johnson, held the early lead.

Vonn had family in the stands, including her father, Alan Kildow, who stared down at the ground while his daughter was being treated. Others in the crowd, including Snoop Dogg, watched quietly as the star skier was finally taken off the course where she had so many fond memories.

"That definitely was the last thing we wanted to see," Vonn's sister, Karin Kildow, said in an interview on Peacock. "She always goes 110 percent, there's never anything less, so I know she put her whole heart into it and sometimes things happen. It's a very dangerous sport."

Kildow said Vonn is being evaluated and the family will meet her at the hospital.

"We're happy everyone's cheering for her and appreciate all the support," Kildow said.

All eyes were on Vonn, the feel-good story heading into the Olympics. She returned to elite ski racing last season after nearly six years, a remarkable decision at any time given her age but she also had a partial titanium knee replacement in her right knee, too. Many wondered how she would fare.

She stunned everyone by being a contender almost immediately. She came to the Olympics as the leader in the World Cup downhill standings and was a gold-medal favorite before her crash in Switzerland nine days ago, when she suffered her latest knee injury. In addition to a ruptured ACL, she also had a bone bruise and meniscus damage.

