Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo wins skiathlon for 6th Olympic gold

TESERO, Italy -- Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo cruised to a sixth Olympic gold medal in his opening race of the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics, winning the men's skiathlon Sunday.

The 29-year-old was in the lead pack throughout, hammering competitors in the sprint to finish in 46 minutes, 11 seconds, ahead of Mathis Desloges of France and Norwegian pacemaker Martin Loewstroem Nyenget, who were 2.0 seconds and 2.1 seconds behind.

Desloges escaped instant disqualification after skiing through the cones to cut a corner, with judges expected to review the race.

Challengers Edvin Anger of Sweden and Norway's Harald Oestberg Amundsen suffered falls in the icy course.

Klaebo entered as the clear favorite in the 20-kilometer skiathlon, which splits the race between classic and freestyle techniques, with athletes switching skis midway. This year marks the first Olympic Games where both men and women race an equal 20-kilometer distance, with men reducing the distance from 30 kilometers.