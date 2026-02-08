Winter Olympics: Team GB curlers lose but remain on course for medal

Open Extended Reactions

Bruce Mouat and Jennifer Dodds remain on course to secure a curling medal for Team GB. Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Bruce Mouat and Jennifer Dodds suffered a first defeat in the round-robin stage of the mixed doubles as they were beaten 7-6 by Switzerland on Sunday afternoon.

The British pair have already qualified for Monday's semifinals after winning their first seven matches in Cortina.

They face Italy in their final round-robin match on Sunday evening.

Sunday's action has been overshadowed by U.S. skier Lindsey Vonn's horror crash. Her defiant bid to win the Winter Olympic downhill at the age of 41, on a rebuilt right knee and a badly injured left knee, ended in a frightening crash that saw her taken to safety by a rescue helicopter for the second time in nine days.

Vonn lost control within moments of leaving the starting gate, clipping a gate with her right shoulder and pinwheeling down the slope before ending up awkwardly on her back, her skis crisscrossed below her and her screams ringing out soon after medical personnel arrived.

U.S. Ski & Snowboard later said Vonn had "sustained an injury, but is in stable condition and in good hands with a team of American and Italian physicians."

Information from PA and the Associated Press contributed to this story.