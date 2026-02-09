2026 Winter Olympics: Follow live updates from Milan Cortina

Open Extended Reactions

The Milan Cortina Olympics continue Monday, with three-time Beijing medalist Eileen Gu aiming for her first gold of 2026 in women's ski slopestyle. She fell in qualifying on her first run on Saturday before rallying to make the finals. She won silver in that event in 2022.

Also on Monday, the U.S. women's hockey team returns to action against Switzerland, the final will be held in men's team combined slalom, ice dance begins and the snowboard big air finals will take place. Austrian snowboarder Anna Gasser has the opportunity to become the first snowboarder to win gold at three consecutive Olympics, if she wins again in big air.

Key events (all times ET)

6:30 a.m. -- Women's freeski slopestyle final

8:00 a.m. -- Men's team combined (slalom)

1:20 p.m. -- Figure skating (rhythm dance)

1:30 p.m. -- Women's snowboard big air final

2:40 p.m. -- U.S. women's hockey vs. Switzerland

MORE: Medal tracker | Full schedule of events | Olympics 101

We'll have all the top moments from Monday's events.