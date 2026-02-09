Swiss skiers capture gold in team combined's Olympic debut

Open Extended Reactions

BORMIO, Italy -- Swiss skiers Franjo von Allmen and Tanguy Nef stormed back to win gold in the team combined Monday as the event made its Olympic debut at the Milan Cortina Games.

In fourth place after von Allmen's downhill run, Nef found speed on a rutted slalom course to help the Swiss-2 team finish in a combined time of 2 minutes, 44.04 seconds. The Swiss-1 team of Marco Odermatt and Loic Meillard tied for silver with the Austrian-1 team of Vincent Kriechmayr and Manuel Feller, with both teams 0.99 seconds behind.

No bronze medal was awarded as a result of two teams finishing in a tie for silver.

The team combined event involves one racer competing in a downhill run and another in a slalom, with their two times added up to determine the final result.

New partner, same results for von Allmen. He won gold at the world championships last February by uniting with Meillard. This time, he had Nef, who turned in a sensational run on a warm day along the Stelvio course. It's the second gold medal for von Allmen, who won the Olympic downhill title Saturday.

Nef had to make up a 0.42-second deficit on a course that was growing bumpier and bumpier. He did, and von Allmen met him in the finish area to celebrate.

Giovanni Franzoni, the silver medalist in the downhill, had Italy-1 in first place after the opening run. But Alex Vinatzer, the last racer on the course, struggled to settle into a rhythm, and they fell to sixth.

The Swiss swept gold, silver and bronze in the men's team combined at last year's world championships.

In the women's event slated for Tuesday, Mikaela Shiffrin and Breezy Johnson will pair up. They combined to win the event at worlds. Johnson is the reigning Olympic downhill champion after winning Sunday.