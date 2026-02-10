Winter Olympics: U.S.-Canada in women's hockey is one of the best rivalries in sports

Open Extended Reactions

MILAN -- It's one of the greatest rivalries in sports: Canada versus the United States in women's hockey.

Consider how close the competition has been: Canada holds an all-time edge in wins (25-23) and has scored only two more goals than the U.S. (135-133). No other country has won Olympic or world championship gold.

On Tuesday, the North American powers face off against each other for the first time in these Olympics, a preliminary-round game that probably is a preview of the gold medal game on Feb. 19. The rest of the world just hasn't caught up to these teams, though players have said Czechia is the most improved country since the previous Olympic cycle.

If you're just tuning into the tournament, the speed, skill and physicality of women's hockey has never been at a higher level. That's thanks in large part to the emergence of the Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) as a competitive training ground leading into this tournament, coinciding with the continued growth of the sport.

Though Canada won at the Beijing Olympics in 2022 and has a 5-2 edge gold medals, the U.S. is considered the favorite in Milan. The Americans swept a four-game Rivalry Series in the Olympic leadup, while outscoring Canada 24-7.

Both teams enter this game on the second half of a back-to-back.

"It's a massive game coming up," U.S. defenseman Caroline Harvey said. "It's going to be an intense one; one you won't want to miss."

How has each team looked early in the Olympics?

Both teams are undefeated and are outscoring opponents by a wide margin. (The U.S. has a 15-1 edge; Canada's is 9-1).

Let's start with Canada, which had a delayed start after their opening game was postponed because of a norovirus outbreak on the Finland team. Canada has played one fewer game than the U.S., with the Finland game rescheduled for Thursday. Canada has a more veteran team than the United States, returning 16 players from its dominant 2022 Olympic squad. That includes captain Marie- Philip Poulin, still widely regarded as the best player in the world.

Marie-Philip Poulin has won three Olympic gold medals. AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Though Canada blanked Switzerland in its first game 4-0, there were some execution issues. It probably should have been a bigger blowout after posting a 55-6 edge in shots. Three of the goals were on the power play. The Canadians broke things open with a resounding 5-1 win over Czechia on Monday.

Team USA has a blend of veteran players, headlined by Hilary Knight competing in her U.S. record fifth Olympics, and rising stars. The U.S. is considered to be a deeper and more dynamic team. Coach John Wroblewski has preached the importance of rolling four lines, which he has been able to do for an extremely balanced attack.

Consider in the opening 5-1 win over Czechia, it was Hayley Scamurra, the 13th forward who had less than seven minutes of ice time, who led the way with two goals. Nine different players have already scored goals. There have been contributions from the veterans (Knight has two goals, and is one shy of becoming the all-time Olympic leader for the U.S.) and college players, such as Ohio State's Joy Dunne (four points in two games).

Meanwhile, goalie Aerin Frankel has given up only one goal on 25 shots; Frankel rested in Monday's 5-0 win over Switzerland to prepare for the back-to-back. The Americans also struggled with some execution against Switzerland, and failed to break the game open until the third period.

Player for each team who has impressed the most so far

It's going to be a star-studded PWHL draft class, but there's a good chance defenseman Caroline Harvey will be the No. 1 pick. The 23-year-old Wisconsin star, competing in her second Olympics, is a terrific skater and often finds herself all over the ice. Harvey is leading the Americans in ice time while scoring a goal and adding three assists.

Though Sarah Fillier and Daryl Watts might be Canada's buzziest players, it's Julia Gosling of the PWHL Seattle team leading the way with three goals. Gosling highlights Canada's red-hot power play which is 5-for-9 (55%).

Biggest question for each team?

For the Canadians, the biggest question is the health of Poulin, their captain. She was injured in the first period of Monday's game after absorbing a big hit from Czechia's Kristyna Kaltounková, a breakout star in the PWHL this season. It appeared to be a lower-body injury.

Meanwhile for the Americans, they know how dominant they can be. Said PWHL Minnesota star Taylor Heise on Monday: "I think the second we got off the plane here, we had the confidence of knowing that we're a great team. Regardless of what it takes, we're here to win."

But they might be giving up a bit too much defensively, especially with odd-man rushes. Their defenders like to pinch, which creates opportunities for the opponent. Backup goaltender Gwyneth Philips had to be on her A-game to seal the 20-save shutout against Switzerland.

Key player for each team in this game?

It's cheating to pick two on one team, but so often the past few months for Team USA it has been the tandem of Heise and Abbey Murphy dazzling and creating the offense. While they've had their chances -- and have combined for two goals -- Heise and Murphy have another gear they can get to.

For Canada, it's goalie Ann-Renee Desbiens who comes into the Games on a heater in the PWHL (.957 save percentage, 0.99 goals-against average in January). The Americans nearly got "goalie-d" by standout performances the netminders of Finland and Switzerland. A dialed-in Desbiens has the ability to steal a game.