2026 Winter Olympics Feb. 10 schedule: Milan Cortina events

The 2026 Winter Olympics continue this week with luge, curling, figure skating, alpine skiing and more events in action.
Fans can tune in to Olympics coverage on NBC and related apps. Check out the full Feb. 10 schedule below:
*All times Eastern
1 a.m.
Alpine Skiing - Men's Team Combined - Re-Air
2 a.m.
Figure Skating - Ice Dance: Rhythm Dance - Re-Air
3:15 a.m.
Cross-Country Skiing - Men's & Women's Sprint Classic: Qualifying
4:30 a.m.
Alpine Skiing - Women's Team Combined: Downhill
Short Track Speed Skating - Mixed Team Relay Finals & More
5:15 a.m.
Freestyle Skiing - Men's Moguls: Qualifying Round 1
5:45 a.m.
Cross-Country Skiing - Men's & Women's Sprint Classic: Finals
Freestyle Skiing - Men's Moguls: Qualifying Round 1
6 a.m.
Olympic Highlights
Figure Skating - Training
6:10 a.m.
Cross-Country Skiing - Men's & Women's Sprint Classic: Finals
Hockey - Japan vs. Sweden - Women's Group B
6:30 a.m.
Freestyle Skiing - Men's Freeski Slopestyle: Final
7:30 a.m.
Biathlon - Men's 20km Individual
7:50 a.m.
Alpine Skiing - Women's Team Combined - Slalom
8:05 a.m.
Curling - Mixed Doubles Bronze Final
8:15 a.m.
Freestyle Skiing - Women's Moguls: Qualifying Round 1
9 a.m.
Curling - Mixed Doubles Bronze Final
9:45 a.m.
Cross-Country Skiing - Men's & Women's Sprint Classic: Finals
10:15 a.m.
Freestyle Skiing - Women's Moguls: Qualifying Round 1
10:40 a.m.
Hockey - Italy vs. Germany - Women's Group B
11 a.m.
Luge - Women's Singles - Run 3
11:05 a.m.
Figure Skating - Men's Short: Warm-Up
11:30 a.m.
Luge - Mixed Team Relay Finals & More
Ski Jumping - Mixed Team Normal Hill
12 p.m.
Curling - Mixed Doubles Gold Final
Freestyle Skiing - Men's Freeski Slopestyle: Final
12:05 p.m.
Curling - Mixed Doubles Gold Final
12:30 p.m.
Figure Skating - Men's Short - Part 1
Luge - Women's Singles: Final Run
12:45 p.m.
Luge - Women's Singles: Final Run
1:15 p.m.
Cross-Country Skiing - Men's & Women's Sprint Classic: Finals
1:45 p.m.
Figure Skating - Men's Short - Part 2
2:10 p.m.
Hockey - Canada vs. USA - Women's Group A
3:10 p.m.
Hockey - Finland vs. Switzerland - Women's Group A
4:30 p.m.
Biathlon - Men's 20km Individual
5 p.m.
Curling - Mixed Doubles Bronze Final - Re-Air
5:30 p.m.
Luge - Women's Singles: Runs 3-4 - Re-Air
6 p.m.
Olympic Highlights
Curling - Mixed Doubles Gold Final
6:15 p.m.
Ski Jumping - Mixed Team Normal Hill
7:30 p.m.
Luge - Mixed Team Relay Finals & More - Re-Air
8 p.m.
Curling - Mixed Doubles Bronze Final - Re-Air
9 a.m.
Curling - Mixed Doubles Gold Final - Re-Air
11 p.m.
Hockey - Canada vs. USA - Women's Group A - Re-Air
