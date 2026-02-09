        <
          2026 Winter Olympics Feb. 10 schedule: Milan Cortina events

          Freestyle skiing events are featured on the Feb. 10 Winter Olympics schedule. Ian MacNicol/Getty Images
          • ESPN
          Feb 9, 2026, 11:45 PM

          The 2026 Winter Olympics continue this week with luge, curling, figure skating, alpine skiing and more events in action.

          Fans can tune in to Olympics coverage on NBC and related apps. Check out the full Feb. 10 schedule below:

          *All times Eastern

          1 a.m.

          Alpine Skiing - Men's Team Combined - Re-Air

          2 a.m.

          Figure Skating - Ice Dance: Rhythm Dance - Re-Air

          3:15 a.m.

          Cross-Country Skiing - Men's & Women's Sprint Classic: Qualifying

          4:30 a.m.

          Alpine Skiing - Women's Team Combined: Downhill

          Short Track Speed Skating - Mixed Team Relay Finals & More

          5:15 a.m.

          Freestyle Skiing - Men's Moguls: Qualifying Round 1

          5:45 a.m.

          Cross-Country Skiing - Men's & Women's Sprint Classic: Finals

          Freestyle Skiing - Men's Moguls: Qualifying Round 1

          6 a.m.

          Olympic Highlights

          Figure Skating - Training

          6:10 a.m.

          Cross-Country Skiing - Men's & Women's Sprint Classic: Finals

          Hockey - Japan vs. Sweden - Women's Group B

          6:30 a.m.

          Freestyle Skiing - Men's Freeski Slopestyle: Final

          7:30 a.m.

          Biathlon - Men's 20km Individual

          7:50 a.m.

          Alpine Skiing - Women's Team Combined - Slalom

          8:05 a.m.

          Curling - Mixed Doubles Bronze Final

          8:15 a.m.

          Freestyle Skiing - Women's Moguls: Qualifying Round 1

          9 a.m.

          Curling - Mixed Doubles Bronze Final

          9:45 a.m.

          Cross-Country Skiing - Men's & Women's Sprint Classic: Finals

          10:15 a.m.

          Freestyle Skiing - Women's Moguls: Qualifying Round 1

          10:40 a.m.

          Hockey - Italy vs. Germany - Women's Group B

          11 a.m.

          Luge - Women's Singles - Run 3

          11:05 a.m.

          Figure Skating - Men's Short: Warm-Up

          11:30 a.m.

          Luge - Mixed Team Relay Finals & More

          Ski Jumping - Mixed Team Normal Hill

          12 p.m.

          Curling - Mixed Doubles Gold Final

          Freestyle Skiing - Men's Freeski Slopestyle: Final

          12:05 p.m.

          Curling - Mixed Doubles Gold Final

          12:30 p.m.

          Figure Skating - Men's Short - Part 1

          Luge - Women's Singles: Final Run

          12:45 p.m.

          Luge - Women's Singles: Final Run

          1:15 p.m.

          Cross-Country Skiing - Men's & Women's Sprint Classic: Finals

          1:45 p.m.

          Figure Skating - Men's Short - Part 2

          2:10 p.m.

          Hockey - Canada vs. USA - Women's Group A

          3:10 p.m.

          Hockey - Finland vs. Switzerland - Women's Group A

          4:30 p.m.

          Biathlon - Men's 20km Individual

          5 p.m.

          Curling - Mixed Doubles Bronze Final - Re-Air

          5:30 p.m.

          Luge - Women's Singles: Runs 3-4 - Re-Air

          6 p.m.

          Olympic Highlights

          Curling - Mixed Doubles Gold Final

          6:15 p.m.

          Ski Jumping - Mixed Team Normal Hill

          7:30 p.m.

          Luge - Mixed Team Relay Finals & More - Re-Air

          8 p.m.

          Curling - Mixed Doubles Bronze Final - Re-Air

          9 a.m.

          Curling - Mixed Doubles Gold Final - Re-Air

          11 p.m.

          Hockey - Canada vs. USA - Women's Group A - Re-Air

          For more Olympics updates, check out the ESPN hub page.