2026 Winter Olympics Feb. 10 schedule: Milan Cortina events

The 2026 Winter Olympics continue this week with luge, curling, figure skating, alpine skiing and more events in action.

Fans can tune in to Olympics coverage on NBC and related apps. Check out the full Feb. 10 schedule below:

*All times Eastern

1 a.m.

Alpine Skiing - Men's Team Combined - Re-Air

2 a.m.

Figure Skating - Ice Dance: Rhythm Dance - Re-Air

3:15 a.m.

Cross-Country Skiing - Men's & Women's Sprint Classic: Qualifying

4:30 a.m.

Alpine Skiing - Women's Team Combined: Downhill

Short Track Speed Skating - Mixed Team Relay Finals & More

5:15 a.m.

Freestyle Skiing - Men's Moguls: Qualifying Round 1

5:45 a.m.

Cross-Country Skiing - Men's & Women's Sprint Classic: Finals

Freestyle Skiing - Men's Moguls: Qualifying Round 1

6 a.m.

Olympic Highlights

Figure Skating - Training

6:10 a.m.

Cross-Country Skiing - Men's & Women's Sprint Classic: Finals

Hockey - Japan vs. Sweden - Women's Group B

6:30 a.m.

Freestyle Skiing - Men's Freeski Slopestyle: Final

7:30 a.m.

Biathlon - Men's 20km Individual

7:50 a.m.

Alpine Skiing - Women's Team Combined - Slalom

8:05 a.m.

Curling - Mixed Doubles Bronze Final

8:15 a.m.

Freestyle Skiing - Women's Moguls: Qualifying Round 1

9 a.m.

Curling - Mixed Doubles Bronze Final

9:45 a.m.

Cross-Country Skiing - Men's & Women's Sprint Classic: Finals

10:15 a.m.

Freestyle Skiing - Women's Moguls: Qualifying Round 1

10:40 a.m.

Hockey - Italy vs. Germany - Women's Group B

11 a.m.

Luge - Women's Singles - Run 3

11:05 a.m.

Figure Skating - Men's Short: Warm-Up

11:30 a.m.

Luge - Mixed Team Relay Finals & More

Ski Jumping - Mixed Team Normal Hill

12 p.m.

Curling - Mixed Doubles Gold Final

Freestyle Skiing - Men's Freeski Slopestyle: Final

12:05 p.m.

Curling - Mixed Doubles Gold Final

12:30 p.m.

Figure Skating - Men's Short - Part 1

Luge - Women's Singles: Final Run

12:45 p.m.

Luge - Women's Singles: Final Run

1:15 p.m.

Cross-Country Skiing - Men's & Women's Sprint Classic: Finals

1:45 p.m.

Figure Skating - Men's Short - Part 2

2:10 p.m.

Hockey - Canada vs. USA - Women's Group A

3:10 p.m.

Hockey - Finland vs. Switzerland - Women's Group A

4:30 p.m.

Biathlon - Men's 20km Individual

5 p.m.

Curling - Mixed Doubles Bronze Final - Re-Air

5:30 p.m.

Luge - Women's Singles: Runs 3-4 - Re-Air

6 p.m.

Olympic Highlights

Curling - Mixed Doubles Gold Final

6:15 p.m.

Ski Jumping - Mixed Team Normal Hill

7:30 p.m.

Luge - Mixed Team Relay Finals & More - Re-Air

8 p.m.

Curling - Mixed Doubles Bronze Final - Re-Air

9 a.m.

Curling - Mixed Doubles Gold Final - Re-Air

11 p.m.

Hockey - Canada vs. USA - Women's Group A - Re-Air

