Ukrainian skeleton racer seeks Olympic OK for helmet tribute

Vladyslav Heraskevych showed up for the Milan Cortina Olympics with a new helmet, one featuring the images of about a half-dozen of his fellow Ukrainian athletes.

They were all killed in Russian attacks.

And Heraskevych wants to offer a tribute.

The men's skeleton medal hopeful, who finished fourth at last year's world championships, is hoping that the International Olympic Committee lets him wear the helmet in competition later this week. He went through the first day of training Monday with the helmet while awaiting an IOC ruling on whether it will be allowed on race day.

"We didn't violate any rules, and it should be allowed for me to compete with this helmet," Heraskevych told The Associated Press. "I cannot understand how this helmet hurt anyone. It's to pay tribute to athletes, and some of them were medalists in the Youth Olympic Games. That means they're Olympic family. They were part of this Olympic family, so I cannot understand they would find a reason why not."

Figure skater Dmytro Sharpar, a Youth Olympic Games teammate of Heraskevych, is on the helmet, as are boxer Pavlo Ishchenko, hockey player Oleksiy Loginov and others. Some, Heraskevych said, were killed on the front lines; at least one died while trying to distribute aid to fellow Ukrainians.

"I didn't know all of them," Heraskevych said. "But I knew a lot of them."

The IOC did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press about the helmet.

Vladyslav Heraskevych is awaiting IOC approval for competition use of his helmet that honors Ukrainian athletes killed in Russian attacks. AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino

Heraskevych has not shied away from voicing his opinion about the war. He spoke out last fall about how some athletes from Russia were given neutral status to compete in these Olympics.

On Sunday, Ukraine's sports minister decried actions by the IOC that his government says indicate the body may soon ease restrictions against Russian athletes, allowing them to once again represent their country in future Olympic Games.

Matvii Bidnyi, Ukraine's minister of youth and sports, told The Associated Press that any change would be "irresponsible" and appear to condone Russia's invasion as the war's fourth anniversary approaches.

"It looks like you want to legitimize this evil," Bidnyi said, referring to supporters of bringing Russia back into the Games. "We must keep this pressure until this war ends."

The IOC took a step toward relaxing policy in December when it advised sports bodies to allow Russian youth athletes to participate with their flag and anthem ahead of the IOC's Youth Olympics later this year. Russia has consistently pushed for a full lifting of restrictions.

In response, Russian fencers have been competing this year in junior events under the Russian flag. But the biggest change so far came Friday, when swimming body World Aquatics dropped its restrictions on Russian youth and junior athletes.

Asked Monday whether it is considering further steps to allow Russian participation ahead of the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, the IOC referred the AP to a December statement following the Olympic Summit in Switzerland. That statement "reaffirmed that athletes have a fundamental right to access sport across the world, and to compete free from political interference or pressure from governmental organizations."

At the Milan Cortina Olympics, 13 Russians are competing as "Individual Neutral Athletes," meaning they cannot wear any Russian symbols and won't hear the Russian national anthem if they win a gold medal. Athletes from Russian ally Belarus face the same limits.

Heraskevych, a flag bearer for Ukraine at last week's opening ceremony, displayed a sign after his fourth and final run of the 2022 Beijing Olympics saying "No War in Ukraine." Days after those Games ended, Russia invaded his country and the war has waged since.

There had been a question of whether the IOC might consider Heraskevych's act at that time a violation of Rule 50 of the Olympic Charter. That rule, in part, states that "no kind of demonstration or political, religious or racial propaganda is permitted in any Olympic sites, venues or other areas." But the IOC said shortly after that race that there would be no repercussions over what Heraskevych did in Beijing, saying it was "a general call for peace."

Heraskevych hopes the same rings true this time as well.

"For me, it will be very important to pay tribute to these athletes," Heraskevych said. "We have to show also the huge price of Ukraine's freedom."