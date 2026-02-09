Winter Olympics: Team GB curlers Mouat, Dodds fall to mixed doubles semifinal defeat

Open Extended Reactions

Dreams of an Olympic gold medal for Bruce Mouat and Jennifer Dodds in the curling mixed doubles were ended as they were beaten 9-3 by Sweden in Monday's semifinal.

The British pair had topped the round-robin stage and beat Sweden 7-4 on Friday, but their winning touch deserted them in Cortina.

While Great Britain prevailed in the first end 1-0, the Swedish duo of Rasmus and Isabella Wranaa gathered momentum in taking the next two before Mouat and Dodds scored a point in the fourth to leave the match poised at 3-2 at the halfway stage.

The British pair were back on level terms after the fifth end, but Sweden scored five points in the sixth to put victory within their grasp and a final point in the seventh end sealed victory, with the teams shaking hands.

Jennifer Dodds and Bruce Mouat are still in contention for a bronze medal. Photo by Mattia Ozbot/Getty Images

Mouat and Dodds will now face Italy on Tuesday afternoon in the bronze medal match, with the 2022 Olympic champions beaten by the United States in their semifinal.

Dodds said: "I think we're just both disappointed we didn't play like we have played all week. In an Olympic semifinal you can't do that and the Swedes capitalised on our mistakes and we got punished for it tonight.

"Probably the common theme was we were always throwing heavy, for example I was bouncing off with my first shot and they got another one in there which kind of put us on the back foot."

- Team GB's best Winter Olympics ever? Top 2026 medal hopes ft. 'new Torvill and Dean'

- How to watch the 2026 Winter Olympics in the UK

- Team GB 2026 Winter Olympics guide: Day-by-day schedule, athletes, events

Of the crucial sixth end, Mouat said: "The theme was just heavy.

"We missed a lot of things that either went through the rings or missed the shots we were aiming for, so we just needed to try to regroup after that and get our two or three in the next end.

"It was just a bad end to have in an Olympic semifinal."

The British duo finished fourth in Beijing in 2022, when they were beaten by another Swedish pair in the bronze match.