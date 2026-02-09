Japan's Kokomo Murase wins gold in women's big air at Olympics

Open Extended Reactions

LIVIGNO, Italy -- Japanese snowboarder Kokomo Murase won Olympic gold in women's big air on Monday, two days after her teammates swept the top two medals in the men's event.

Murase had already locked up a least a bronze medal when she went for broke on her last jump and nailed it to move to the top of the standings. She added the gold medal to her bronze from the same event at the 2022 Beijing Games.

Kokomo Murase continued Japan's snowboarding success after winning gold in the women's big air final on day three of the 2026 Winter Olympics. Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott of New Zealand repeated as silver medalist. She had been on the cusp of taking gold until Murase soared in front with the penultimate jump of the competition.

Seung-eun Yu of South Korea claimed bronze.

On Saturday, Japanese teammates Kira Kimura and Ryoma Kimata won gold and silver, respectively, in men's big air.

Two-time defending champion Anna Gasser finished eighth, falling short in her bid to become the first snowboarder to win three consecutive Olympic gold medals. She fell on her first jump and had a costly bobble while landing her second.