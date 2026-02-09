Marie-Philip Poulin injured in Canada's Olympic hockey game

Open Extended Reactions

MILAN -- Canadian women's hockey captain Marie-Philip Poulin limped off hurt in her team's game against Czechia at the Milan Cortina Olympics on Monday, a day before the highly anticipated preliminary round matchup against the U.S.

Poulin briefly stayed down on the ice after a hard hit from Kristyna Kaltounkova in which the Czech player's upper arm seemed to make contact with Poulin's helmet. Kaltounkova was given a two-minute penalty for an illegal hit at 8:52 of the first period.

Poulin came back out for a shift on the resulting power play but headed back to the bench within seconds and seemed to be keeping weight off her right leg. She headed to the locker room but was briefly back on the Canadian bench, smiling broadly, near the end of the first. She did not emerge for the second period.

Poulin has shined at the Olympics, earning her "Captain Clutch" nickname by scoring the gold medal-winning goal three times. She was the International Ice Hockey Federation's Female Player of the Year last year and tournament MVP at the last world championships.