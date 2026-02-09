U.S. notches third straight win in Olympic women's hockey

Open Extended Reactions

MILAN -- Caroline Harvey and Joy Dunne each had a goal and two assists, Gwyneth Philips stopped 20 shots in her Olympic debut, and the United States defeated Switzerland 5-0 in the women's hockey tournament at the Milan Cortina Games on Monday.

Alex Carpenter, Hannah Bilka and Haley Winn also scored, and the Americans improved to 3-0 a day before the tournament favorites close their Group A preliminary round schedule against border rival Canada. Captain Hilary Knight had two assists to increase her Olympic career point total to 31 -- one short of matching the U.S. record set by Jenny Potter.

Canada beat Czechia 5-1 later in the evening, but Marie-Philip Poulin, the defending Olympic champion's captain, did not return after limping off in the first period. It's not clear if Poulin, nicknamed "Captain Clutch" for scoring three Olympic gold medal-clinching goals, will be available to play Tuesday.

Philips' shutout was shared by Ava McNaughton, who stopped one shot upon entering the game with under two minutes left. The U.S. has allowed just one goal in three outings and posted consecutive shutouts following Aerin Frankel's 11-save outing in a 5-0 win over Finland on Saturday.

Switzerland dropped to 1-2 in being shut out for the second straight outing following a 4-0 loss to Canada on Saturday. Andrea Braendli was sharp in stopping 45 shots, including 35 of the first 37 she faced before the Americans scored three times on six shots over the first 7:42 of the third period.

Winn opened the scoring 6:04 in, by driving to the front of the net and redirecting in Harvey's centering pass. Dunne scored 5:52 into the second period by forcing a turnover behind the Swiss net and then banking in a shot off the skate of Switzerland defender Stefanie Wetli.

Philips made several big saves in the first period despite facing only six shots. She kicked out her left skate just in time to stop a shot from Ivana Wey in the opening minute. Some 12½ minutes in, Philips got her glove up to foil Rahel Enzler, who was set up on the doorstep.

Host nation Italy secured a place in the quarterfinals of the Olympic women's hockey tournament for the first time by beating Japan 3-2 on Monday.

Germany followed by claiming its spot in the next round with a 2-1 overtime win over France.

Both Italy and Germany improved to 2-1 and joined Sweden (3-0) in completing the three Group B nations to clinch a quarterfinal berth. Japan and France were eliminated from contention.

Italy advanced in just its second Olympic appearance, both as the host, after going 0-4 at the 2006 Turin Games and finishing last among the eight-team field.

"I think this is everybody's dream coming true," Italy's Canada-born goalie Gabriella Durante said. "Hopefully this just grows hockey in Italia that much more for little girls all over the country."

Matilde Fantin scored the first two goals, giving Italy a 2-0 lead after the first period.

After Rui Ukita scored for Japan in the second period, Italy responded with Kristin Della Rovere scoring in the third. Akane Shiga's goal in the third period, confirmed after a lengthy video review to check the puck had crossed the line, kept the pressure on Italy.

Italy's players poured off the bench at the buzzer to hug Durante, who made 27 saves.

"We had so many people blocking shots and dumping pucks in, just hard work that hurts the body," she said. "Everybody's willing to sacrifice for the family and it's really an amazing feeling to win like that."

Katarina Jobst-Smith scored for Germany 1:17 into overtime by snapping in a shot from the high slot just inside the left post. Laura Kluge also scored and Sandra Abstreiter stopped 13 shots.

Estelle Duvin forced OT by scoring 8:21 into the third period, and Alice Philbert stopped 44 shots. France finished 0-4 in its Olympic debut and was outscored by a combined margin of 13-4.