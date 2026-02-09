Philipp Raimund wins Olympic normal hill ski jumping gold

Open Extended Reactions

PREDAZZO, Italy -- Philipp Raimund stared down the icy hill Monday as the crowd roared below, took a deep breath and sped toward his destiny, knowing he needed not to explode off the jump if he was going to land the performance of his life.

"Usually the issue is that I have too much power in my legs and therefore the movement is a bit unstable," Raimund said. "So I knew just standing up and just let it fly."

The German did just that and led two other Olympic rookies and a veteran of the Games who had never reached the podium past a field of former medalists and world champions to win gold in the men's normal hill ski jump at the Milan Cortina Winter Games.

With a best jump of 106.5 meters and 274.1 points, Raimund beat Kacper Tomasiak of Poland, who won silver. Japan's Ren Nikaido tied with Switzerland's Gregor Deschwanden for the bronze.

Raimund was ranked sixth in the world coming into his first Olympics. His best result was fourth in the world championships in the team event and only one win in the World Cup circuit for the mixed team event.

He was first after the opening round, with Valentin Foubert of France in second and Kristoffer Eriksen Sundal of Norway in third.

Nikaido then landed a whopping 106.5 meters in his final jump, pumping his fist, confident he was going to win a medal.

He was then followed by Deschwanden and Tomasiak, who both reached 107 meters.

Foubert and Sundal could not beat those jumps, but the final result was going to depend on Raimund, who had flown 102 meters in his first jump.

Raimund made the most important jump of his life and earned high points for style that put him in first.

"I've never won a World Cup, so now I'm Olympic champion and I will be known probably for the rest of my life because I have a gold medal and that is un-(expletive)-believable," Raimund said.

Deschwanden was the only veteran of the four, competing in his fourth Olympics. His best result was eighth in large hill team event in 2022 in Beijing and sixth in the same event at the 2023 world championships.

"I tried a lot of times to finally get a medal," Deschwanden said. "I have to say I didn't expect it today after such a season, but in the end you get in the flow, it's your day, and I had it today."

The four beat out a field including defending champion Ryoyu Kobayashi of Japan, the reigning world champion Marius Lindvik of Norway, two-time Olympic gold medalist Andreas Wellinger and Kamil Stoch, Poland's most successful ski jumper who owns three Olympic gold medals.

They also beat Domen Prevc, from a powerhouse Slovenian family of decorated ski jumpers. He entered the event as defending world champion on the large hill and the top-ranked skier in the World Cup this season.

Prevc is trying to join his sister, Nika, in becoming the first brother-sister pair to medal in ski jumping at the same Olympics.

Nika Prevc, a defending world champion on both hills and World Cup leader this season, took the silver medal Saturday in the women's normal hill competition.

The normal hill is not Domen Prevc's strength, though he landed his best jump on his final attempt at 105 meters and ended up in sixth place. He is likely to join his sister in the mixed team event Tuesday.