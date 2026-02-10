2026 Winter Olympics: Follow live updates from Milan Cortina

Open Extended Reactions

The Milan Cortina Olympics continues on Tuesday marking the first event in Milan for skier Mikaela Shiffrin plus U.S. women's hockey facing rival Canada.

Shiffrin will ski for the first time at this Olympics in the women's team combined event, which is making its Olympic debut. She will ski a slalom run, and teammate Breezy Johnson -- who won gold in downhill on Sunday -- will ski a downhill run. The pair won the world title in this event last year.

Team USA will take on longtime rival Canada in women's hockey with both sides so far undefeated in Milan. The U.S. defeated Switzerland 5-0 on Monday, pushing its record to 3-0 at the Games. Canada beat Czechia 5-1 for a 2-0 record. Team USA can close out the group stages unbeaten with a victory. The rivals have faced off 10 times at the Olympics with Canada holding a 7-3 edge with six of those meetings coming in the gold medal match.

Other marquee events across the games include Korey Dropkin and Cory Thiesse competing for Olympic gold in the mixed doubles final in curling. Former medalists will aim to repeat, with Jessie Diggins competing in the cross-country ski sprint race, the event in which she earned bronze in 2022, and Alex Hall looking to defend his Olympic title in ski slopestyle.

Finally, "Quad God" and gold-medal favorite Ilia Malinin will take the ice for the first night of men's competition, in the short program.

Key events (all times ET)

Alpine skiing: 4:30 am ET: Women's team combined (downhill); 8 am ET: Women's team combined (slalom)

Cross-country skiing: 5:45 am: Women's sprint classic finals, Men's sprint classic finals

Curling: 12:05 pm ET: Mixed doubles gold medal match

Figure skating: 12:30 pm ET: Men's singles short program

Freestyle skiing: 6:30am ET: Men's freeski slopestyle final

Ice hockey: USA vs. Canada women's hockey 2:10 pm ET

MORE: Medal tracker | Full schedule of events | Olympics 101

Here are the top moments from Tuesday's events.