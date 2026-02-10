Emotional Jake Paul congratulates fiancé Jutta Leerdam for Winter Olympics gold

Open Extended Reactions

Jake Paul became emotional watching Jutta Leerdam's win. Getty

Jutta Leerdam's gold medal at the Winter Olympics reduced her fiancé, Jake Paul, to tears in the crowd.

Leerdam smashed the Winter Olympics record to claim the top prize in speed skating.

Her triumph in the 1,000 metres event at the Milano Speed Skating Stadium came in front of Paul, and the King of Holland.

Femke Kok, also of the Netherlands, initially set a record 1:12.59.

Leerdam then bettered Kok's time by 0.28 seconds to win the gold, with a 1:12.31 record.

"I knew that if during the race I would feel tired, I wasn't allowed to feel tired," Leerdam said.

"I told myself: 'You have 80 years to recover from this. You can feel tired after. You don't want to live with that regret. You fought so hard for this.'"

As well as royalty from the Netherlands, her boxer fiancé Paul became emotional in the crowd watching her triumph.

Paul is a YouTuber-turned-boxer who recently fought Anthony Joshua in his most high-profile fight to date.

He sustained a broken jaw in defeat to Joshua but insists he will return to the ring in pursuit of becoming a world champion.

His fiancé, Leerdam, has shown him the way to achieving the highest accolade in sport.