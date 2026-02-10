Winter Olympics LIVE: Latest updates as Team GB chase mixed doubles curling medal

Open Extended Reactions

Team GB will go for bronze in the curling mixed doubles on Tuesday. Andrew Milligan/PA Images via Getty Images

Welcome to ESPN's live coverage of Tuesday's Winter Olympics action, as Team GB chase a bronze medal in the mixed doubles curling.

Great Britain are yet to win a medal in Italy, despite a handful of athletes coming close.

Jennifer Dodds and Bruce Mouat have a great chance to break the drought in Cortina, as they take on Amos Mosaner and Stefania Constantini of Italy. The British duo came close to advancing to the final after a promising run of results which included wins over Norway, Sweden, Canada and the United States. However, they lost the rematch to Sweden in the semifinals on Monday.

They did, though, beat Italy in the round robin on Sunday, which should give them plenty of confidence ahead of this afternoon's clash.

Follow our live updates for all the action!