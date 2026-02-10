2026 Winter Olympics: Team GB miss out on curling medal as tough start continues

Open Extended Reactions

Team GB are still searching for their first medal of the 2026 Winter Olympics after losing to Italy in the bronze-medal match of the mixed doubles curling on Tuesday.

Britain's team of Bruce Mouat and Jennifer Dodds were beaten 5-3 by Italy in front of a passionate home crowd in Cortina.

The result continues Team GB's agonising search for a first medal in what could still be their greatest-ever Winter Olympics. Kirstie Muir and Mia Brookes both finished fourth in the ski slopestyle and snowboard big air respectively on Monday.

Team GB have set a target of eight medals this year. Their best-ever performance is five.

After topping the round-robin stage, the British pair slumped to a 9-3 defeat the hands of Sweden in Monday's semifinal and had to regroup for a Tuesday afternoon clash with 2022 Olympic champions Stefania Constantini and Amos Mosaner.

Bruce Mouat and Jennifer Dodds missed out on a bronze medal. Andrew Milligan/PA Images via Getty Images

A missed opportunity in the first end saw Italy take an early 1-0 lead, with Britain levelling the score in the second before a perfectly-delivered final stone from Constantini in the third edged Italy back in front.

A further point for Italy in a nervy match put them 3-1 ahead at the halfway stage, although Britain secured a point in the fifth end to keep within range of their rivals.

In the sixth end, Dodds and Mouat consulted with coach Greg Drummond but the time-out did not help as Mosaner produced a winning shot to extend the Italian's lead to 4-2.

A point in the seventh end kept Britain in the hunt but with the advantage of the hammer, Constantini secured bronze for Italy.

Information from PA was used in this report.