Sweden tops Japan, Germany edges Italy in women's Olympic hockey

Ebba Svensson Traff stopped 20 shots to post her first Olympic shutout and Group B champion Sweden completed its four-game preliminary round sweep with a 4-0 win over Japan.

Josefin Bouveng had a goal and assist, and Hanna Thuvik, Mira Hallin and Hanna Olsson also scored. Sweden outscored its opponents by a combined 18-2, and will play Group A's third seed in the quarterfinals, which will be played on Friday and Saturday.

Sweden forward Hilda Svensson did not return after falling awkwardly into the boards five minutes into the game. The severity of her injury was not immediately known.

Japan finished 1-3, with its only victory coming against France, which finished the tournament 0-3-1. The ninth-place finish is the lowest for Japan in its five Olympic appearances, and after the nation finished sixth at the 2022 Beijing Games.

Germany beats Italy 2-1

Laura Kluge's breakaway goal with 1:29 left in regulation secured Germany's 2-1 win over Italy and second place in the Group B standings. Emily Nix also scored for Germany.

Justine Reyes scored for Italy, which advanced for the first time in two Olympic appearances -- both as the host team.

Finland finally scores

Finland beat Switzerland 3-1, scoring for the first time this tournament after being shut out in each of its first two games following a norovirus outbreak that decimated the roster.