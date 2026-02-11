2026 Winter Olympics: Follow live updates from Milan Cortina

Open Extended Reactions

The Milan Cortina Olympics on Wednesday feature a prominent American duo skating for gold in ice dance free dance, Evan Bates and Madison Chock.

Bates and Chock are already two-time Olympic gold medalists in team and three-time world champions, but they've never earned individual gold. The duo are second in rhythm dance behind the French duo of Laurence Beaudry Fournier and Guillaume Cizeron before the free dance portion. Other Americans remaining in the field include Vadym Kolesnik/Emilea Zingas and Anthony Ponomarenko/Christina Carreira.

The women's snowboard halfpipe qualification begins on Wednesday, too, with Chloe Kim making her Milan Cortina debut. Kim's quest for a third straight gold medal follows a training session last month that resulted in a torn labrum in her shoulder. As a result, Kim will race with a brace on her left shoulder that "in a funny way ... made my riding better," she admitted.

Here's a look at the key events (all times Eastern).

Snowboard: 4:30 a.m., Women's Snowboard Halfpipe Qualification

Alpine skiing: 5:30 a.m., Men's Super-G

Biathlon: 8:15 a.m., Women's 15km Individual

Freestyle Skiing: 8:15 a.m., Women's Moguls Finals

Speedskating: 12:30 p.m., Men's 1000m

Figure skating: 1:30 p.m., Ice Dance Free Dance

