'Hard to forgive' Olympian for cheating, declaration, woman says

Open Extended Reactions

The former girlfriend of biathlon athlete Sturla Holm Laegreid says it will be "hard to forgive" him for cheating on her -- and for making a public display of it after he won an Olympic medal Tuesday.

"It's hard to forgive. Even after a declaration of love in front of the whole world," the woman, who wished to be anonymous, told Norwegian tabloid VG on Wednesday.

Laegreid, one of Norway's top biathletes, made his unexpected declaration after finished third in the 20-kilometer individual race Tuesday.

"Six months ago I met the love of my life. The world's most beautiful, sweetest person. And three months ago I made the biggest mistake of my life and cheated on her," Laegreid told Norwegian broadcaster NRK, fighting back tears.

He said he told his partner a week ago about what had happened, but she made it clear to VG that she was still upset about the whole situation.

"I did not choose to be put in this position, and it hurts to have to be in it," she said. "We have had contact, and he is aware of my opinions on this."

Laegreid was distraught, crying and hugging friends after winning his first individual Olympic medal to go with a relay gold at the Beijing Olympics. During a news conference, he explained why he decided to tell the world about his personal situation on the TV broadcast.

"It was the choice I made. We make different choices during our life, and that's how we make life," he said. "So today I made a choice to tell the world what I did, so maybe, maybe there is a chance she will see what she really means to me. Maybe not."

In a statement to VG when asked about the woman's comments, Laegreid acknowledged he may have chosen the wrong time to bring up personal matters.

"I deeply regret that I brought up this personal story on what was a joyous day for Norwegian biathlon. I am not quite myself today, and I am not thinking clearly," he said.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.