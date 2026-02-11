Myles Garrett supports Chloe Kim at 2026 Olympics in Milan

Stephen A. Smith and Dan Orlovsky give their take on Myles Garrett's social media reaction to Todd Monken becoming the new Browns head coach. (2:12)

LIVIGNO - As Chloe Kim began defending her back-to-back Olympic titles during women's snowboard halfpipe qualifiers on Wednesday, the NFL's best defender had her in his sights.

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett is in Livigno to support Kim, his girlfriend. Before she took her first run, he hiked up the side of the halfpipe with his camera gear and set up to get the shot.

"I got her whole run," Garrett said after Kim qualified first into Thursday night's halfpipe final. "She's amazing."

Garrett and Kim cuddled up in the friends and family area at the bottom of the pipe after the contest and joked about who could lay claim to the greater sports supremacy.

"Me," Kim said.

"You're better than me?" Garrett responded.

In January, the Cleveland Browns defensive end broke the NFL's longstanding single-season sacks record and recently won his second Defensive Player of the Year award in a unanimous vote.

Myles Garrett and Chloe Kim have been dating since 2025. Jun Sato/WireImage

"I'm funnier than you," Kim said.

"I'll give her that," Garrett said. "She's funnier."

"But who's better-better?" Chloe asked.

"I'll let everyone else decide that," he said.

Garrett might own one of the baddest records in the NFL, but Thursday night, Kim can become the first snowboarder in history to win three consecutive Olympic gold medals.

"She's going to do it," Garrett said. "She's the best."