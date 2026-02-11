James stands up as halfpipe snowboarder to beat

Alyssa Roenigk provides the latest on Lindsey Vonn following her devastating crash at the 2026 Olympic Winter Games. (1:18)

Snowboard superstar Scotty James has stamped his authority on the men's Olympic halfpipe competition, the Australian great smashing the qualification round at the Milan-Cortina Games.

Declaring the gold medal was his "north star" after winning silver in Beijing and bronze in PyeongChang, James has set himself as the boarder to beat in Livigno.

The 31-year-old scored 94.00 in his opening run in the pipe, delivering a switch backside double cork 1440 which he performed for the first time in a competition Switzerland last month.

He dragged his hand and then bailed on his second run, but it didn't matter with his first score the best of the night, followed by Yuto Totsuka (91.25) and another Japanese rider Ryusei Yamada (90.25).

Reigning Olympic champion Ayumu Hirano was seventh into the 12-man final with a top score of 85.50.

Australia's Scotty James during the Men's Snowboard Halfpipe Qualification. David Davies/PA Images via Getty Images

Australian teammate Valentino Guseli qualified in sixth place and said that Friday's final (0530 Saturday AEDT) was going to be epic with James the title favourite.

"That quallies was like a finals and so finals is just going to be insane - it's going to be the biggest show ever," the 20-year-old said.

"Scotty's got some stuff that's pretty insane and pretty hard to beat."

James said he achieved what he set out to do.

"I was really happy ... I wanted to come out and put my best foot forward to try and qualify first as I feel like being in that position in the finals is a really good place to be," the Victorian said.

"You can be a little bit more mindful and strategic in the approach and, when it comes to the competition on Friday.

"I've pushed it a little bit more in quality than I usually would with the switchback 14 and I was really happy to execute it all and put it together and it's going to be exciting on Friday."

A gold at his fifth Olympics would would ​make him Australia's most decorated Winter Olympian, eclipsing freestyle skier Dale Begg-Smith and women's snowboarder ​Torah Bright, ‌who have each won gold and silver.

After watching Australia's moguls gold medal favourite Jakara Anthony stumble in the final earlier in the day, James said nothing was assured.

"I think from a competitive standpoint, halfpipe riding's probably in the Olympics is the most competitive it's ever been," he said.

"I think the top six ... can win, so I don't think that's been the case before.

"It's going to be an amazing battle and a really good showing for halfpipe riding for the men, and that's why you've got to bring your best on Friday, and I look forward to being a part of it."