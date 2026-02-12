2026 Winter Olympics: Follow live updates from Milan Cortina

Open Extended Reactions

History is on the line for American snowboarder Chloe Kim at the Winter Olympics on Thursday.

Kim will compete in the women's snowboard halfpipe final with a chance to become the first snowboarder to win three straight Olympic gold medals. She qualified for the final on Wednesday while racing with a brace on her left shoulder due to a torn labrum suffered last month. The 25-year-old still managed to finish first setting up a potential date with destiny. Shaun White is the only Olympian to ever win three gold medals in the snowboard halfpipe competition, but he didn't secure them consecutively -- White won in 2006, 2010 and 2018.

The preliminary round for men's ice hockey begins with the U.S. and Canada among countries in action. The U.S. haven't won gold in men's Olympic hockey since 1980, however, it's gold medal or bust. "That's the expectation," captain Auston Matthews said.

Elsewhere in Milano Cortina, the freestyle skiing men's moguls finals take place with Americans Nick Page and Dylan Walczyk in the running, and men's snowboard cross qualifications and finals are held.

Here are the top events for Thursday (all times Eastern)

Freestyle skiing: 6:15 a.m., Men's Moguls Finals

Alpine Skiing : 5:30 a.m., Women's Super-G Final

Snowboard: 8:18 a.m., Men's Snowboard Cross Quarterfinals/Semifinals/Finals

Snowboard : 1:30 p.m., Women's Snowboard Halfpipe Final

Ice Hockey: 3:10 p.m., Men's Preliminary Round -- U.S. vs. Latvia

We'll have all the top moments from Thursday's events.