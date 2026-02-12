Ukraine skeleton racer disqualfied from 2026 Winter Olympics over tribute helmet

Open Extended Reactions

Vladylsav Heraskevych has been disqualified from taking part in the skeleton due to his tribute helmet. Robert Michael/picture alliance via Getty Images

Ukrainian skeleton athlete Vladylsav Heraskevych has been disqualified from the Winter Olympics due to his helmet, which features pictures of people killed in the war with Russia.

The International Olympic Committee had ruled the helmet to be in contravention of regulations surrounding political statements in the field of play, but Heraskevych insisted he would not compromise on the issue.

Less than an hour before the event was to begin, the IOC announced he would not be permitted to compete.

In a post on X, the IOC said: "Skeleton pilot Vladylsav Heraskevych not allowed to participate at Milano Cortina 2026 after refusing to adhere to the IOC athlete expression guidelines

"Having been given one final opportunity, skeleton pilot Vladylsav Heraskevych from Ukraine will not be able to start his race at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games this morning.

"The decision followed his refusal to comply with the IOC's Guidelines on Athlete Expression. It was taken by the jury of the International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation [IBSF] based on the fact that the helmet he intended to wear was not compliant with the rules.

"The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has therefore decided with regret to withdraw his accreditation for the Milano Cortina 2026 Games."