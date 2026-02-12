Finland's Olympic ski jump coach sent home over alcohol issue

Open Extended Reactions

VAL DI FIEMME, Italy -- Finland's ski jumping head coach Igor Medved has been sent home from the Winter Olympics over an alcohol-related issue, officials said Thursday.

The country's Olympic committee described his behavior as a violation of team conduct rules but gave no further details.

"Medved traveled home today. The matter concerns issues related to alcohol use. We take violations of the team's rules very seriously and reacted to the situation quickly," Janne Hanninen, head of the Finnish team, said in a statement.

Medved issued an apology following his removal.

"I made a mistake and I am very sorry," he said in a statement. "I want to apologize to the entire Finnish team, the athletes and also the fans."