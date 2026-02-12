Moguls master Woods snatches gold medal for Australia

Open Extended Reactions

Cooper Woods has stunned himself as well as the moguls world by coming from nowhere to win gold, claiming Australia's first medal of the Milan-Cortina Olympics.

The 25-year-old had never even won a World Cup event and didn't advance through the first qualification in the top 10.

But Woods rose to the occasion in remarkable fashion.

He topped the second qualification round on Thursday morning and then shocked the field to also gain the No.1 ranking for the final, meaning he came out of the gates last.

Cooper Woods of Team Australia competes in Men's Freestyle Skiing Moguls. Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

All-time greats Mikael Kingsbury of Canada and Japan's Akuma Horishima were the skiers to beat and when Woods's score lit up it was the same as Kingsbury - 83.71 - but the Australian had the higher turns score giving him the gold.

Finishing sixth in Beijing in his debut Olympics, Woods had had a lean 2025-26 World Cup season and has only been on the podium once in his career back in 2024.

"This season, I've struggled with a lot of self-belief - I've had such a good year of training but not competing and what a time to get it dialled and sorted," said Woods, who grew up in Pambula Beach on the NSW far south coast.

"There's something when there's so much pressure where you can just let it all go and embrace it.

"Happened in Beijing, too, where I was, I got nothing to lose - let's have at it."

He said being the new Olympic champion hadn't really sunk in.

Gold medalist Cooper Woods of Australia celebrates. Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

"It's something you dream of, day in, day out, as a kid, through the hard days, through the good days.

"It's an absolute journey, and a lot of people don't get to be in this position.

"But you know what? I'm very proud of the hard work and the sacrifice and the moments that I've shared with people around the world and more importantly, my family.

"I don't spend a lot of time back home in Australia, we don't have a lot of snow, so it's everyone's medal, not just mine."

Australia had three men advance to the top eight medal round - Woods, Matt Graham and debutant Jackson Harvey.

Graham placed fifth and Harvey eighth.

Woods' triumph is Australia's third gold medal in the moguls after successes by Dale Begg-Smith the last time the Games were in Italy, Turin 2006, and Jakara Anthony in Beijing four years ago.

It is Australia's seventh Winter Olympic gold overall.

Woods and his teammates still have the dual moguls, which has been added to the Olympic program in Milan-Cortina.

But that wouldn't dampen his plans to celebrate with his family and friends, who have travelled from Australia before Saturday's event.

"I'm probably going to have a few beers," he said.

Looking at his medal he added: "I might get in trouble for this, but is a pretty nice-looking beer coaster."