2026 Winter Olympics: Follow live updates from Milan Cortina

The first week of the 2026 Winter Olympics concludes with Ilia Malinin vying for gold in his Olympic debut.

Malinin will take the ice in the men's free skate after finishing first in qualifying. He landed a pair of quadruple jumps, a backflip and his signature "raspberry twist" for a score of 108.16 points. However, Malinin potentially saved his best move for the final round: the quad axel. Malinin has embraced the pressure of landing the most difficult jump ever attempted, giving himself the nickname "Quad God."

The U.S. women's ice hockey team is back in action, facing Italy in the quarterfinals. The dominant U.S. squad is undefeated and has outscored opponents 20-1 in group play. Italy holds a 2-2 record.

Hardware is on the line in the men's snowboard halfpipe competition with 17-year-old American Alessandro Barbieri having a chance to medal. The Portland, Oregon, native earned a silver medal at the 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games and finished fourth in qualifying Wednesday, the highest of any American. He'll have to battle a field that includes two-time Olympic medalist Scotty James.

Here are the top events for Friday (all times Eastern)

Biathlon: 8 a.m., men's 10km sprint final

Speedskating: 10 a.m., men's 10000m final

Figure skating: 1 p.m., men's free skate

Snowboard: 1:30 p.m., men's snowboard halfpipe final

Ice hockey: 3:10 p.m., women's playoffs quarterfinals (U.S. vs. Italy)

