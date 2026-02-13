Rugby legend John Eales' advice helps land Winter Olympic gold

Open Extended Reactions

John Eales didn't put on a pair of skies until he was about 40 but the Wallabies legend has had a hand in Australian mogul skier Cooper Woods winning an Olympic gold medal.

Eales was paired to mentor Woods in the lead-up to the 2022 Olympics as part of the Sport Australia Hall Of Fame scholarship program and the pair have stayed close through to the Milan-Cortina Games.

Woods finished a surprise sixth in his maiden games in Beijing and said he reached to Eales before his first race in Livigno as he looked to improve on that.

"I've been pretty fortunate to work with some pretty amazing people," the 25-year-old said.

Gold medalist Cooper Woods of Australia. Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

"I go back to my last Olympics when I worked with John Eales and we actually communicated just before the qualification one and I told him that I was running the same things that we did back then, just with the cues and some really good advice.

"He's been a massive part of what I've been able to achieve."

Those "cues" include reciting the same three cues Eales whispered to himself in Wellington before slotting the famous penalty goal that retained the Bledisloe Cup for the Wallabies in 2000.

"When he was goal-kicking he had a three-step process and that was something that he introduced to me to help me align myself and get myself ready to compete," Woods said.

"My three cues are that I close my eyes and go through my run and then just as I push out of the gate I kind of give it a big 'let's go'.

"The other step is to try and remember every little point of the journey down the run because that helps me be present."

Wallabies captain John Eales celebrates after kicking Australia to victory in the 2000 Bledisloe Cup series. Ross Land/Getty Images

The other slice of wisdom that's stuck with Woods is Eales' reminder to not "forget about why you're actually there".

With Woods mixing up rugby league and rugby union when he discussed Eales after the win, the sport they play hasn't been important.

The World Cup-winning skipper admitted he couldn't offer any technical advice but felt that was a positive in their partnership.

"I'm still quite ordinary at skiing although I love doing it," Eales told AAP before Beijing.

"I think that's one of the things that makes this Australia Hall of Fame mentorship quite unique and interesting and useful is that you're not crossing over anything that their coach is going to be telling them technically.

"You're there as a support to them, for them to turn to you when they have questions, maybe bouncing a few ideas off you, but I'm not going to get in the way of anything he's doing technically.

"You'd like to think that you can help across a range of things because equally I've failed under pressure and I've failed under no pressure and you learn lessons from each of those experiences," the 55-year-old said.

"You learn different skills to perhaps get you out of certain situations, different skills to help you focus at times when there may be a lot of distractions around you."

Eales was a fan of the Winter Olympics.

"I've always watched the Winter Olympics and I suppose when you're pretty average at something, you greatly appreciate how hard it is to be really good at something," he said.

"I do appreciate the complexity of of what Cooper is doing and at the pace that he's doing it at and under the pressure he's under.

"So I have a really high level of respect for him."