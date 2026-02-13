Winter Olympics LIVE: Team GB's Charlotte Bankes falls short of a snowboard cross medal

Open Extended Reactions

Charlotte Bankes has become the latest Team GB athlete to fall short of a medal at the 2026 Winter Olympics but there's still hope of some glory on Friday and you can follow it all action live with ESPN.

Bankes, who became Britain's first snowboarding world champion in 2021, finished fourth in her snowboard cross quarterfinal.

Team GB headed into the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina with a mix of proven stars and exciting young talent, ready to challenge for medals across multiple disciplines.

After a disappointing Beijing campaign in 2022 the British winter sports programme has bounced back with strong performances in World Cups, World Championships, and X Games events over the past four years.

Team GB's best-ever performance in a Winter Olympics is five medals, and funding body UK Sport projected up to eight in 2026 but whether they can still get close to that mark remains to be seen.

Matt Weston is well-placed to win a medal in the men's skeleton on Friday evening.