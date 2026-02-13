More Team GB heartbreak at Winter Olympics as Charlotte Bankes blows snowboard medal chance

Open Extended Reactions

Charlotte Bankes (right) finished fourth in her quarterfinal on Friday. Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP via Getty Images

Charlotte Bankes has missed out on securing Team GB's first medal of the 2026 Winter Olympics after being surprisingly knocked out in the quarterfinals of the women's snowboard cross on Friday.

Bankes, the favourite for gold heading into the event, had a slow start in her quarterfinal and couldn't make it into the top two to qualify, finishing fourth.

It means Great Britain are still searching for their first medal of the Games -- after the narrow fourth-places for Kirsty Muir, Mia Brookes and Bruce Mouat and Jennifer Dodds earlier this week.