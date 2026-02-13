Slovak fugitive caught when he tried to watch Olympic hockey

Open Extended Reactions

ROME -- A Slovak fugitive who had been on the run for 16 years was finally arrested when he turned up in Milan to support his national ice hockey team at the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics, police said Friday.

The 44-year-old man, who was not named, was wanted by Italian authorities for a series of thefts committed in 2010.

The carabinieri, Italy's military police, managed to track down and arrest the man Wednesday after he checked into a campsite in the outskirts of Milan, thanks to an automatic alert from the campsite reception.

The man was taken to Milan's San Vittore prison to serve a pending sentence of 11 months and 7 days, according to the carabinieri.

The man did not manage to see the opening game in which Slovakia's hockey team beat Finland 4-1 at Milan's Santagiulia Arena on Wednesday.