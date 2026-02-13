Winter Olympics: Team GB's Matt Weston wins men's skeleton gold

Open Extended Reactions

Matt Weston secured Team GB's first medal of the Games on Friday night. Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Matt Weston has won gold for Great Britain in the men's singles skeleton at Milano Cortina.

The dual world champion had dominated from the beginning of the competition, setting track records in both of his first two runs at the Cortina Sliding Centre on Thursday.

He started the final two heats on Friday with a combined time of one minute 52.09 seconds, 0.3 seconds ahead of Axel Jungk, and quickly built on that advantage when setting another new best in clocking 55.63 seconds for his third run.

That gave him a 0.39 seconds advantage over Jungk going into the final heat and Weston made no mistake as he increased his margin of victory to 0.88s in his final run.

Jungk was second with fellow German Christopher Grotheer third.

Matt Weston was overcome with emotion after winning Gold in Milan Cortina. Andrew Milligan/PA Images via Getty Images

Weston said: "[It means] everything. It means a hell of a lot to me personally, I have worked so hard for this.

"Everyone back at home, my fiancee, my family, my friends, everyone that has sacrificed for me to be here. I have missed funerals, birthdays, everything for this moment and it feels amazing."

Information from PA contributed to this report.