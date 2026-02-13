Injured snowboarder to be flown back to Australia

Open Extended Reactions

Injured snowboarder Cam Bolton will be medically transported home to Australia from Italy for further treatment after fracturing his neck and back in training before his Olympic race.

The Australian team issued a statement on Friday, updating Bolton's prognosis after the 35-year-old suffered the scary accident before competing in his fourth Games.

Bolton suffered a crash on Monday while training for the snowboard cross event but woke up with worsening pain in his neck the following day and after scans revealed two fractures he was airlifted from Livigno in the Italian alps to a Milan hospital.

Olympian Cameron Bolton of Team Australia.

While he was allowed to leave hospital and move into a hotel room accompanied by his wife , the decision was made to send him home following further scans.

"The Australian Olympic medical team have been consulting with expert Australian spinal surgeons to discuss Cam Bolton's case management, medically and holistically," the statement read.

"As a result, a decision has been made that the best and safest line of management is for Cam to return to Melbourne, Australia where he will have further definitive treatment.

"An expert international medical transfer company will transport Cam to Australia ... on Monday 16 February accompanied by a specialist retrieval doctor and nurse."

The injury rocked the men's team, with his long-time room-mate Adam Lambert bowing out in the opening round despite entering the Games on the back of a World Cup win.

"I never want to see a teammate, let alone a friend, go down with such a terrible injury," a teary Lambert said after his race.

"He's playing it down but it's hard to watch somebody who you've looked up to your whole life go out like that, and then have to get airlifted to hospital.

"Yeah, it affected me a little bit."

Meanwhile, luckless freeskier Daisy Thomas has withdrawn from the big air competition, meaning the 18-year-old won't make her Olympic debut.

Last November, Thomas suffered a ruptured ACL during competition but returned to skiing in time to earn selection for the Milan-Cortina Games.

During slopestyle training in Italy, she landed awkwardly on her previously injured right knee on the last jump of the run which ruled her out of that event.

Due to "instability" in her knee the 18-year-old was then forced to pull out of big air.

"After successful management of swelling and return to snow testing, I was confident in myself and my knee that I could still be a fighting contender for the podium in big air," Thomas said.

"After the first night training another instability episode ensued after several attempts on the big air jump.

"This is a high risk sport and having to contend with knee instability adds another layer of difficulty."