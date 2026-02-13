        <
        >

          2026 Winter Olympics: Follow live updates from Milan Cortina

          play
          Emily Kaplan: Team USA's depth will be hard to beat (0:56)

          Emily Kaplan analyzes Team USA's 5-1 victory over Latvia and the depth showcased in its Olympic opener. (0:56)

          • ESPN staffFeb 13, 2026, 11:18 PM

          The second week of the 2026 Winter Olympics begins with Team USA men's hockey taking on Denmark.

          The U.S. took care of business in their debut game against Latvia, winning 5-1. Brock Nelson scored two goals, with Brady Tkachuk, Tage Thompson and Auston Matthews joining the scoring as well.

          Team USA curling is also back in action, with the men's team taking on Germany and the women's squad facing Japan in round robin play. Also, world silver medalist Mystique Ro will aim for an Olympic medal in women's skeleton.

          Key events (all times ET)

          • 8:05 a.m. -- Men's curling round robin (USA vs. Germany)

          • Noon -- Women's skeleton

          • 1:05 p.m. -- Women's curling round robin (USA vs. Japan)

          • 3:10 p.m. -- Men's hockey (USA vs. Denmark)

            • MORE: Medal tracker | Full schedule of events | Olympics 101

            Follow along live with the top moments from Saturday's events.