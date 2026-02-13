2026 Winter Olympics: Follow live updates from Milan Cortina

The second week of the 2026 Winter Olympics begins with Team USA men's hockey taking on Denmark.

The U.S. took care of business in their debut game against Latvia, winning 5-1. Brock Nelson scored two goals, with Brady Tkachuk, Tage Thompson and Auston Matthews joining the scoring as well.

Team USA curling is also back in action, with the men's team taking on Germany and the women's squad facing Japan in round robin play. Also, world silver medalist Mystique Ro will aim for an Olympic medal in women's skeleton.

Key events (all times ET)