Injured Aussie aerials champion ruled out of Olympics

A heart-broken Laura Peel has withdrawn from the Olympics, with Australia's two-time aerials world champion unable to recover from a serious knee injury.

Peel ruptured her ACL at a pre-Games training camp in Airolo, Switzerland, in early February but refused to give up hope of winning her first medal at her fourth Olympics.

Before the injury Peel had struck some impressive form, winning a recent World Cup event in Canada, and was considered a strong medal chance in Italy.

However, with official training on the competition jump site getting under way, she realised she wasn't up to competing and made the decision to withdraw.

"I'm heart-broken my Olympic dream has come to an end in this way," the 36-year-old said.

Laura Peel of Australia competes in the Women's Aerial finals during the FIS Freestyle World Cup at Lake Placid Olympic Jumping Complex on January 11, 2026. Al Bello/Getty Images

"I put everything into this campaign, and never imagined I wouldn't make it to the start gate.

"I'm grateful for all the support I have received from the medical and support teams, we have worked so hard to try and change this outcome, but unfortunately it's not meant to be."

Her withdrawal is also a blow to Australia's hopes in the mixed team event, the first time they were set to field a three-skier team, with Peel competing alongside Danielle Scott and Reilly Flanagan.

Peel is the fourth Australian forced out of the Olympics through injury, joining snowboarders Cam Bolton and Misaki Vaughan, as well as teen freeskier Daisy Thomas.

The Australian team is looking to bring in a replacement athlete for the aerials competition.