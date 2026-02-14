Jakara Anthony give Australia another freestyle Olympic gold

Open Extended Reactions

LIVIGNO, Italy -- Jakara Anthony brought another freestyle-skiing gold medal to Australia on Saturday, winning in the Winter Olympics debut of dual moguls, the wilder and more unpredictable cousin of moguls skiing that has been in the Games for decades.

Anthony skied cleanly through all five of the single-elimination races to win a gold that goes alongside the title won by Cooper Woods in an upset in the regular men's moguls earlier this week. The 27-year-old Anthony, from Queensland, also won gold in the individual moguls four years ago at the Beijing Games.

Skiing through a heavy snowstorm, the true spirit of this sport was better spelled out by American Jaelin Kauf, who captured her third Olympic silver medal and second of these Games, and her teammate, Elizabeth Lamley, who added bronze to go with the gold she won earlier in the week.

They each won their second medals in four days despite falling in their semifinal rounds.

Kauf's tumble against Canada's Perrine Laffont came after Laffont herself had crashed and skied off the course, meaning the American only had to get up, dust herself off and make it to the bottom of the hill.

Lemley also fell and did not finish in the semifinal against Anthony but advanced to the bronze-medal race.

There, she actually lost the race - a full 0.99 seconds behind Laffont. But because these runs are judged, and time counts for only 20% of the score, with jumps and precision through the moguls counting for the rest, Lamley edged out the Canadian for third.