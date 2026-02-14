Swedish crash hands Norway Olympic cross-country relay gold

Open Extended Reactions

TESERO, Italy -- An early Swedish crash cleared the way for rival Norway to snatch its first women's cross‑country win in a relay showdown at the Milan Cortina Games.

Norway held the advantage Saturday after Ebba Andersson tumbled and broke her ski in the second leg, but her Swedish teammates fought back to finish second.

Norway anchor Heidi Weng crossed the finish line in 1 hour, 15 minutes, 44.8 seconds to win the 4x7.5-kilometer relay by 50.9 seconds over Sweden. Finland took bronze 1:14.7 behind the winners.

Jessie Diggins, anchoring the United States, finished fifth, 1:52.2 behind Norway.