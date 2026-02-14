Finland's Hiirokoski needs surgery, out of Olympic women's hockey

Open Extended Reactions

MILAN -- Defender Jenni Hiirikoski's fifth and potentially final Olympic Games are over due to an upper-body injury that will require surgery, the Finnish Ice Hockey Association announced on Saturday.

The news comes as Finland plays Switzerland in a women's hockey quarterfinal matchup at the Milan Cortina Games later in the day. Hiirikoski was hurt in the first period of a 5-0 preliminary round-closing loss to Canada on Thursday.

Her injury represents the latest setback for the Finns, whose tournament start was delayed by two days due to a stomach virus depleting the team's roster.

"It's a shame that the games are left unfinished," Hiirikoski said in a press release issued in Finnish and translated into English.

Hiirikoski, 38, is a three-time Olympic bronze medalist, and a member of the national team since 2004. Hiirikoski earned top Olympic defender honors in 2014 and 2018.

She's dealt with several injuries in recent years, including being hospitalized after her throat was cut by a skate blade during a Swedish Women's Hockey League game in 2023. Hiirikoski was also sidelined by an illness forcing her to miss the world championships last year.

The Finns went 1-3 in preliminary round play and were shut out three times, with their only victory coming against Switzerland.

Finland entered the tournament as a medal contender. The team won bronze at the 2022 Beijing Games and has won bronze at the past two world championships.