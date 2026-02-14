Winter Olympics: Tabby Stoecker misses skeleton medal; 3 Brits in top 10

Open Extended Reactions

Britain's Tabby Stoecker could not emulate team-mate Matt Weston as she finished out of the medals in the women's skeleton competition at the Cortina Sliding Centre.

Weston was crowned Olympic champion on Friday evening and Stoecker had high hopes of a medal after she took bronze in the World Cup last month.

She was sitting in fifth place after her first two heats on Friday, 0.53 seconds behind leader Janine Flock but her third run saw her drop further time and she stayed in fifth after her final run, 1.46 seconds behind Flock. Germany's Susanne Kreher and Jacqueline Pfeifer took silver and bronze respectively.

Stoecker said: "I just feel so proud of myself. To get to the Olympics in the first place is such an honour and then to compete and to just do my very best, I'm just feeling really, really proud of myself, the team, of the girls and of the boys yesterday."

Tabby Stoecker failed to land a medal in the women's skeleton at the Milan Cortina Olympics. Stefano RELLANDINI / AFP via Getty Images

Fellow Britons Freya Tarbit and Amelia Coltman were seventh and ninth at the end of the competition, with Tarbit hailing the top-10 finishes as a triumph for the British programme.

She said: "This is all our first Games and we've all finished in the top 10, and I think that's something we can be really, really proud of.

"It shows that British skeleton is in a great place right now. It's just incredible, and I think the programme as a whole should be really proud."

Two of the women will team up with Weston and Marcus Wyatt in Sunday's team event and Stoecker added: "Matt smashed it and Marcus did phenomenally as well. So going into the team race with either of them is just going to be amazing."

All three celebrated Flock's success, with Stoecker explaining: "Janine, for our team especially, I think she's definitely been a bit of an inspiration and she's always been so kind and helpful with sliding or with anything else other than that.

"To see her succeed how she did today and to win like that, it's just inspiring. I'm so happy for her. She deserved it."