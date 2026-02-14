2026 Winter Olympics: Live updates from Milan Cortina

The second Sunday of the 2026 Winter Olympics is a busy one for fans of Team USA.

Mikaela Shiffrin skis in the giant slalom -- the race she won at the 2018 Olympics, and her second shot at a medal in Milan Cortina. It's also the race where she suffered a severe injury with a puncture wound in 2024. Shiffrin has had to deal with PTSD from the crash, and competing again in Olympic giant slalom is part of her comeback. Speedskater Erin Jackson will attempt to defend her Olympic gold in the 500 meters. Pairs figure skating begins, with Ellie Kam and Danny O'Shea the top American pair. They had clutch performances to help the U.S. win gold in the team event and have an outside chance of a medal. And U.S. men's hockey will be back in action against Germany.

Key events (all times ET)

4:00 a.m. -- Women's giant slalom

11:03 a.m. -- Women's 500m speedskating

1:45 p.m. -- Pairs figure skating

3:10 p.m. -- Men's hockey (USA vs. Germany)

MORE: Medal tracker | Full schedule of events | Olympics 101

Here's a live look at the top moments from Sunday's events.