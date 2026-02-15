France's Fourcade, German relay team get reallocated golds

Open Extended Reactions

ANTERSELVA, Italy -- Sixteen years after finishing the 15-kilometer mass start race at the 2010 Vancouver Winter Olympics, Martin Fourcade was awarded his gold medal for the race on Sunday, while Slovak biathlete Pavol Hurajt received his silver and the bronze was given to Christoph Sumann of Austria during a medal reallocation ceremony at the Antholz-Anterselva Biathlon Arena at the Milan Cortina Winter Games.

And 12 years after competing in the 2014 Sochi Games, the German relay team of Erik Lesser, Daniel Boehm, Arnd Peiffer and Simon Schempp received their gold medals. The Austria team of Christoph Sumann, Daniel Mesotitsch, Simon Eder and Dominik Landertinger were awarded silver. Bronze went to the Norwegian relay team of Tarjei Boe, Johnannes Thingnes Boe, Ole Einar Bjoerndalen and Emil Hegle Svendsen.

Athletes from the 2010 Vancouver Games and 2014 Sochi Olympics received new medals after Russian biathlete Evgeny Ustyugov's competitive results were disqualified from 2010 to 2014 "due to anti-doping rule violations based on abnormalities in his Athlete Biological Passport and evidence from the Moscow Laboratory Information Management System," the International Biathlon Union said in a news release.

The ceremony took place between the men's and women's pursuit races in front of a crowd of about 20,000 fans.