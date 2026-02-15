Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo wins 9th Olympic gold in cross-country skiing

Open Extended Reactions

TESERO, Italy -- Norway's Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo has won a ninth gold medal in cross-country skiing, setting a Winter Games record.

The 29‑year‑old anchored Sunday's 4x7.5-kilometer relay in the men's competition for his fourth gold of the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics.

He had shared the record with three retired Norwegian athletes: Marit Bjoergen and Bjorn Daehlie in cross-country skiing and Ole Einar Bjoerndalen in the biathlon.

He now stands alone at the top.

Klaebo put in a flawless but casual-looking race, slowing down before the finish to wave to cheering supporters before finishing in 1 hour, 4 minutes, 24.5 seconds. France continued its strong performance for second place, 22.2 seconds behind.

Roared on by the home crowd, Federico Pellegrino, in his final season for Italy, took bronze, with a 47.9-second lag.

Despite a strong start, the United States finished sixth behind Finland and Canada.