Winter Olympics: GB's Charlotte Bankes and Huw Nightingale win gold in mixed team snowboard cross

Open Extended Reactions

Charlotte Bankes and Huw Nightingale captured gold at the Winter Olympics. Getty

Great Britain's Charlotte Bankes and Huw Nightingale have won a gold medal in mixed team snowboard cross at the Milan and Cortina Winter Olympics.

The duo stormed through the heats before Bankes beat her French opponent Lea Casta in the four strong final to cross the line first at the Milan and Cortina Games.

It marked a remarkable revival from the duo who had both exited the heats in disappointing fashion in their respective individual events earlier in the games.

But they went into the team event -- in which the women start at intervals determined by the result of the preceding men's race -- not without hope.

Bankes and Nightingale were crowned world champions in Georgia in 2023, and also made a World Cup podium as recently as December.

Their medal is Britain's best ever on snow, building on the bronzes previously won by Jenny Jones, Billy Morgan and Izzy Atkin.