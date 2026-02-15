Winter Olympics: GB's Tabby Stoecker and Matt Weston win gold in mixed skeleton

Open Extended Reactions

Tabby Stoecker and Matt Weston won gold for Team GB in the mixed team skeleton. Getty

Matt Weston and Tabby Stoecker teamed up to claim Olympic gold in the mixed team skeleton competition.

Weston was a dominant winner of the men's title on Friday evening at the Cortina Sliding Centre, while Stoecker had to settle for fifth in the women's event on Saturday.

Combining for the mixed event, Weston was bidding to become the first British athlete to win two medals at the same Winter Olympics, but he had work to do as he took the second leg.

However, Weston excelled as he quickly reeled back in the advantage held by Germans Susanne Kreher and Axel Jungk to eventually record a victory by 0.17seconds.

Fellow Britons Marcus Wyatt and Freya Tarbit were just edged into fourth place by the other German team of Jacqueline Pfeifer and Christopher Grotheer.

Weston made up a 0.3s deficit in his run and Wyatt, who is his room-mate on tour, paid tribute to his abilities.

"It's incredible, he's a hell of a skeleton athlete and he's now tied Lizzy [Yarnold, dual women's skeleton champion] for I think most decorated Winter Olympian from GB, so it's not a bad day," Wyatt said.

Tarbit added: "I mean, obviously it's such conflicting feelings.

"We're so so happy for Matt and Tabby to do well and we've seen some of our closest friends just win gold, so on the one hand we're absolutely buzzing for them but on the other hand it's obviously gutting to miss out on a medal."

