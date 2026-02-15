Great Britain's Super Sunday at Winter Olympics: Two pairs, two golds in stunning day

Open Extended Reactions

Team GB enjoyed one of its most successful days in Winter Olympic history on Sunday, claiming two gold medals in quick succession through mixed team events and turning Milan-Cortina into an unexpected showcase for British winter sport.

The breakthrough arrived first in the heights of the Alps in the mixed snowboard cross. Charlotte Bankes and Huw Nightingale were one of four teams in the final, after a frenetic day which saw 16 teams whittled down on a course that tests reaction time, and, naturally, balance -- to a cruel level of unforgiveness.

Falling off one's board aside, one overcorrected jump may cost athletes enough time that even a flawless run from their partner would not be enough to make it up.

Both athletes headed into Sunday's team event after disappointing individual runs. Bankes exited in the quarterfinals, and Nightingale finished last in his last-16 heat. But there was no time to stew on previous shortcomings.

Charlotte Bankes and Huw Nightingale captured gold at the Winter Olympics. Getty

Nightingale, who ran first in the mixed event, finished just 0.14 seconds behind Loan Bozzolo of France -- meaning Bankes' gate opened 0.14s after that of her rival Lea Casta. Approaching 70 km/h, she executed the overtake to finish first and start the party in the British camp.

By winning two golds in a single Winter Games, 2026 had already been the greatest ever for Team GB in this department.

When attention shifted back to the Cortina Sliding Centre -- where Matt Weston had already been bestowed legendary status with his singles win on Friday -- there was more glory to come.

Weston and Tabitha Stoecker, making her debut in these Games, flew to another stunning victory.

It was Britain vs. Germany on the track custom built for 2026, as Susanne Kreher and Axel Jungk posted a blistering 1:59:53.

Matt Weston and Tabitha Stoecker flew to a stunning victory in the mixed team skeleton. Photo by Andrew Milligan/PA Images via Getty Images

In her final run, Stoecker left Weston needing to find 0.3 seconds after a late mistake.

But Weston, daring and majestic, delivered a track record to take Britain's second gold of the day, and a third in 48 hours.

Spare a thought for Marcus Wyatt and Freya Tarbit, who were pushed out of the medals by their compatriots.

Yet, for a nation without a purpose-built ice track (athletes prepare on a 140m course at the University of Bath) and seemingly only enough snow to get commutes delayed, today's stunning result might just be a winter watershed.