2026 Winter Olympics: Live updates, best moments from Monday Milan action

With under a week remaining in the 2026 Winter Olympics, the stakes are just about as high as ever on Monday.

Headlined by U.S. women's hockey, who are coming off a dominant 6-0 win against Italy in the quarterfinals, they'll take on Sweden in the semifinals with hopes of setting up a possible rematch against Canada in the gold medal match.

Speaking of which, the U.S. will look to keep the momentum going against Italy in women's curling. The U.S. team is currently 4-1 in round-robin play.

In women's monobob, Americans Kaillie Armbruster Humphries, Elana Meyers Taylor and Kaysha Love have their eyes set on a medal, with Armbruster Humphries looking to defend her Olympic title.

World silver medalists Minerva Fabienne Has and Nikita Volodin lead by nearly five points in pairs figure skating as they head into the free skate Monday night.

Key events (all times ET)

10:40 a.m. -- Women's hockey (U.S. vs. Sweden)

1:05 p.m. -- Women's curling (U.S. vs. Italy)

2:00 p.m. -- Figure skating

MORE: Medal tracker | Full schedule of events | Olympics 101

Here's a live look at the best moments from Monday's Olympic action.